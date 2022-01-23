First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,689 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,689 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $416.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.90.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

