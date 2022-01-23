First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 52,778 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,778 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.