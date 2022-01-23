First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 503,640 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 282,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

