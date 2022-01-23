First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $906.43 Million

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report sales of $906.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.44 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. First Solar reported sales of $609.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

First Solar stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.