FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.33 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

