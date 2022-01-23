Fluity Hits Market Cap of $194,311.13 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Fluity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $194,311.13 and $72.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.28 or 0.06871703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00058372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,122.50 or 0.99761539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,579,051 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

