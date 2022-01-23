Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) vs. Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Critical Survey

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Flushing Financial pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flushing Financial and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank7 has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Bank7’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 23.28% 13.26% 1.06% Bank7 38.87% 19.38% 2.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Bank7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $275.37 million 2.76 $34.67 million $2.13 11.64 Bank7 $54.98 million 3.96 $19.27 million $2.44 9.85

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank7 beats Flushing Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

