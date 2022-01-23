FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 542.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

FMC opened at $108.85 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

