FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post $198.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $197.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $762.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.79 on Friday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

