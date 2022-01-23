Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post $4.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.26 billion. FOX posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in FOX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

