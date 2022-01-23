Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of FOX worth $29,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.