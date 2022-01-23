Fractal Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $100,406.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.35 or 0.06979035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,248.29 or 1.00135730 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

