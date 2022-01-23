Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources makes up about 4.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

