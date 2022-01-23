Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 72,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after acquiring an additional 252,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

