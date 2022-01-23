Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $56.80 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.27 or 0.07000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,682.92 or 0.99944451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,627,305,403 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

