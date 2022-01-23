Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($54.26).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

FPE opened at €30.26 ($34.39) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.21 and its 200 day moving average is €32.24. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($50.91).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

