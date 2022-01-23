Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.74 ($54.26).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

FPE opened at €30.26 ($34.39) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.21 and its 200 day moving average is €32.24. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($50.91).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

