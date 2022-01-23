FUNToken (FUN) Market Cap Hits $119.87 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $119.87 million and $5.05 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006256 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

