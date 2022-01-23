FUTURAX Market Cap Reaches $21,553.56 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $21,553.56 and $26.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00299606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006212 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.05 or 0.01180912 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

