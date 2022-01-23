Gala Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $460.89 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

