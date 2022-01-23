GamerCoin (GHX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $374,386.00

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and $374,386.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.12 or 0.06891335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,310.93 or 1.00011468 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.