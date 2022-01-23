GamerCoin (GHX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $484,993.00

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. GamerCoin has a market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $484,993.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.27 or 0.07000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,682.92 or 0.99944451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

