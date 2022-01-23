Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report sales of $294.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $300.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

