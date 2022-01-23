Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

