GamyFi Platform (GFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $263,575.55

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $263,575.55 and $42,157.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.87 or 0.06998472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.72 or 1.00225646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

