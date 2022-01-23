Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $121.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.24. Garmin has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

