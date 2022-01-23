GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post $88.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.23 million and the lowest is $87.91 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $323.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

GLOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.