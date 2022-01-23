Gather Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $231,069.00 (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Gather coin can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $231,069.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

