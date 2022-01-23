GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $59,513.24 and approximately $12.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00307347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000739 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003780 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

