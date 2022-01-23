Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $470.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

GNRC stock traded down $12.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,295. Generac has a 52 week low of $243.21 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.73 and a 200 day moving average of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

