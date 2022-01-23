Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.21.

Shares of GNRC opened at $271.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.21 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.