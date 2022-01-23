General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.21% of General Motors worth $169,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

