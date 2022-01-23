Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Down 41% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $785,673.39 and approximately $74,674.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.06943924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.34 or 1.00017034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

