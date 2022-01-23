GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $30,903.68 and approximately $19.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,270,741 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

