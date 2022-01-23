Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. Gevo reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.29 on Friday. Gevo has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $664.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

