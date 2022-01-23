Ghost Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $101,053.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

