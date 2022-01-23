Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

