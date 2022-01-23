Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.51. 14,832,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

