Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.71 ($6.07).

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 440 ($6.00) to GBX 450 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.59) to GBX 450 ($6.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Glencore stock traded down GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 410.05 ($5.59). 44,654,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,786,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The company has a market cap of £54.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37.28. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 219.70 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 423.30 ($5.78).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

