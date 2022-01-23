Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of Glenville Bank stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Glenville Bank has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.93.
About Glenville Bank
