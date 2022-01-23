Glitch Reaches One Day Volume of $989,871.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Glitch has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $989,871.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.85 or 0.06874899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,331.47 or 0.99882983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

