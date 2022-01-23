Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.