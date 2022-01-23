Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Global Payments by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

