Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Globe Life worth $129,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of GL stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

