Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Globus Maritime and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers 36.65% 25.33% 12.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globus Maritime and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 5 0 3.00

Globus Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.82%. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.18%. Given Globus Maritime’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than Star Bulk Carriers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Maritime and Star Bulk Carriers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $11.75 million 1.56 -$17.37 million N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 2.96 $9.66 million $4.02 5.00

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

