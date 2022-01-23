Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.05% of Globus Medical worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

GMED stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

