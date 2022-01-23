Glovista Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Glovista Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 504.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,901 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Russia ETF comprises 4.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 2.30% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,563,000 after acquiring an additional 377,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,531,000 after acquiring an additional 274,767 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 109,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000.

NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $37.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51.

