Glovista Investments LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Glovista Investments LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

