Glovista Investments LLC Purchases 105,661 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,661 shares during the period. Vale comprises about 0.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE opened at $15.60 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

