Glovista Investments LLC Sells 12,425 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after purchasing an additional 746,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after purchasing an additional 87,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.