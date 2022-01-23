Glovista Investments LLC Takes $12.88 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77.

